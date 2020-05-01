Jalapeño Popper Chicken Crescent Casserole

Ingredients:
1 tsp vegetable oil
½ c chopped onion
1 c chicken broth
¾ cup jalapeño cream cheese spread (from 7.5-oz container)
1/4 tsp pepper
2 c shredded Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
3 c shredded rotisserie chicken
1 can (8 oz) refrigerated crescent rolls or 1 can (8 oz) refrigerated crescent dough sheet
1 to 2 tbl diced seeded jalapeño chiles
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 8-inch square (2-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
2. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in chicken broth, cream cheese spread, pepper and 1 ½ cups of the Cheddar cheese. Stir frequently until cheese is melted. Add chicken; continue heating 3 to 5 minutes or until heated through. Transfer mixture to baking dish.
3. Unroll crescent dough (if using crescent roll dough, pinch seams to seal); sprinkle with remaining ½ cup Cheddar cheese and the jalapeño chiles.
4. Tightly roll up dough; spray blade of sharp knife with cooking spray, and cut dough into 16 slices. Place on top of hot chicken mixture. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until crescent dough is deep golden brown and casserole is heated through. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.