Oct. 20, 1936 — Dec. 17, 2019
MAYNARD — James David Fitzgerald, 83, of Maynard died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Oelwein Health Care Center. A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the American Legion in Oelwein. Graveside services will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.
James was born Oct. 20, 1936 to Cleo and Lucille (Nebel) Fitzgerald. He graduated from Dyersville Xavier High School with the class of 1955. On Feb. 1, 1962 James married Marian “Cookie” Lawver. Their 48 year marriage was blessed with the birth of 5 children: Ruth Steinbronn of Oelwein, Donna Fitzgerald of Rochester, Minn., Donald (Shannon) Fitzgerald of Maynard, Shirley “Bird” Fitzgerald of Rockford, and Mary Jane Fitzgerald of Oelwein.
Jim was a long time employee of the CNW Railroad in Oelwein, retiring in 1990. Later Jim and Cookie managed the Lilac Motel in West Union for several years before returning to Oelwein where they spent their time enjoying their growing brood of grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his children; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; his siblings: Mary Jane Banning of Logan, Utah, Beverly Sampson of Edgewood and Carol (Leo) Klostermann of Dyersville; also by in-laws Bill and Jo Zacharias of Glendale, Ariz., Betty and Toby Baker of Napa, Idaho and Jim and Linda Stinger of Branson, Mo., along with many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Cookie in 2010; his parents; his brother Dale; his sister Lois; his brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Virgene Fitzgerald, Eddie and Karen Fitzgerald, Bobbie and Sylvia Fitzgerald; his brothers-in-law Keith Banning and Rollie Sampson; his in-laws Dick Lawver and Evelyn (Bathke) Hall; and his sister-in-law Shirley Lawver in infancy.