Feb. 18, 1947 — April 19, 2020
DAYTON — After a short and courageous battle, James E (Jim) Trotter, 73, of Dayton, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by family at home.
Jim was born Feb. 18, 1947, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to James and Dorothy (Johnson) Trotter. Jim attended West Central School in Maynard. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Bronn, on Aug 19, 1967 in Randalia. Jim and Sandy were the proud parents of three daughters and one son: Dawn, Angie, Christie and James.
He worked for Great Western, Chicago & North Western and Union Pacific Railroads for 42 years, which took Jim and Sandy from Oelwein, IA to Ogden, IA, Crystal Lake, IL, Escanaba, MI, Loveland, CO and Omaha, NE.
Jim grew up fishing on the Mississippi River with his family and shared his love of the river and fishing with his wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Many summer vacations were spent on the beaches near Lansing, and at their property in Guttenberg, boating, fishing, water skiing and tubing with family and friends. He also loved taking the family on vacations to Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain National Park. Jim also enjoyed gardening with Sandy. He was happiest when sitting around a campfire with family and friends after spending a day on the river. He was a devoted husband and father, and especially loved his role as grandpa and great-grandpa (Papa).
Jim is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Dayton, children Dawn Trotter, Dayton, Angie Teter (Rob Minick), Ankeny, Christie McIntyre (Kevin Young), Boone and James (Karri) Trotter, Courtland, MN; brother John (Marlene) Trotter, of Waterloo, sister-in-law Laksana Trotter of Sierra Vista, Arizona, father-in-law William J. Bronn (Pat Hansen), Randalia, sisters-in-law Kathy (Denny) Lenth, Cedar Falls, Carol (Tony) Foster, Fairbank and close cousin Rick (Joyce) Trotter, Fairbank. He also leaves his 10 adoring grandchildren Amanda (Bobby), Dylan, Megan, Ashlea, Dakota (Kallista), Jacob, Zac, Macie, Riley and Maddie (Peyton), and great-grandchildren Beau, Brynlee, Brecken, Baby B (due in May), Kylie, Owen and Kamran. He’ll be missed by numerous nieces and nephews, including Diane Trotter in England.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donnie, mother-in-law Ruby Bronn, and son-in-law Micheal McIntyre.
Jim wished to be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held this summer in Iowa.
