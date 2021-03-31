James Kruse

Dr. James Henry Kruse, 92, died in Colorado Springs, CO on March 25, 2021 with all of his loved ones by his side.
James (“Jim”) was born in Vinton, Iowa on July 2, 1928 to Frank Barnes and Leota Malloy Kruse and he is the grandson of Henry George Kruse and Olive Barnes Kruse, founders of the Cedar Valley Daily Times. His parents preceded him in death as did his sister, Francine Kruse (Terrell) Strausz of Friday Harbor, WA.
Jim is survived by his brother, Franklin Kruse of Vinton, IA, his former wife, Jeanne Mitchell Kruse, and four children: Coco (and her husband Frans) Klinkenberg of Santa Monica, CA, Elizabeth (and her husband Vincent) Niski of Colorado Springs, CO, Mitchell (and his wife Elizabeth) of Bellevue, WA and Matthew (and his wife Brittany) of Austin, TX; also, seven grandchildren: Jessica, Joseph (and his wife Joscelyn) and Joshua Niski, Devon and Brandon Kruse, and Lauren and John Kruse; and one great-grandson, Jase Niski.
Jim is also survived by his present wife of 35 years, Dorothy (“Dottie”) Rand Kruse, and her family of four children: Gary (and his wife Brenda) Crane, Sally (and her husband James) Simmons, Tracy McLaughlin and Wendy (and her husband Randy) Orr; also seven grandchildren: Jace (and his wife Erica) Crane, Erin Laxson, Sean and Melissa Whitaker, Molly (and her husband Chris) Purnell, Ashley (and her husband Phil) Rathbun and Logan Orr; and six great-grandchildren: Taylor and Dylan Crane and Gabriel, Kinzie, Alia and Teagan Rathbun. Dottie lovingly remembers how Jim truly enjoyed making people laugh.
As president of the class of 1946, Jim graduated from Vinton’s Lincoln High School. It was then on to Kemper Military Academy where he graduated in 1948. He then attended the University of Iowa where he received his B.S. and D.D.S. degrees in 1950 and 1954, respectively (summers were spent working in Yellowstone National Park). Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on active duty as a dental officer in San Diego, CA during the Korean conflict. He retired from the Navy in 1976, after 21 years of service (including time with the Ready Reserves) with the rank of Commander in the USNR.
Dr. Kruse was a local, practicing dentist for 40 years and served as president of the Colorado Springs Dental Society as well as president of the Colorado State Dental Association. He was also a life member of the ADA and International College of Dentists.
Jim was also a long time Kiwanis member, served several years as chairman of the City Planning Commission and was a regular volunteer at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church and the First United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be held this summer. You are welcome to leave memories and sentiments on the website: https://www.shrineofremembrance.com under Obituaries. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to the Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N Hancock Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.