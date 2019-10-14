The Janesville football team lost its second straight game Friday night, a 41-19 loss at home to Northwood-Kensett.
The Wildcats fell to 4-3 on the season, and they have now lost by at least 20 points in their last two games.
Janesville had success on the ground, as junior Carson Pariseau ran the ball 20 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
But Northwood-Kensett, now 5-2 on the season, was even more dynamic in the ground game, rushing the ball for a staggering 346 yards.
Sophomore Kyle Nichols was unstoppable, rushing for 223 yards on 22 attempts, including three touchdowns. His longest touchdown went for 46 yards.
Meanwhile, Northwood-Kensett forced three Janesville turnovers Friday night — an interception and two fumbles — that doomed the Wildcats.
Janesville will look to get back on track when it hosts Dunkerton (1-6) on Friday.