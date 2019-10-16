The Janesville volleyball team dropped a couple of matches in Charles City on Monday night.
The Wildcats first faced Charles City High School (13-23) and lost in three sets. Janesville went up 1-0 after winning the first set 25-20, but Charles City then won back-to-back sets (28-26, 15-12) to seal the win.
Janesville also lost 2-1 to Osage High School (33-6, ranked fifth in Class 2A). Janesville again went up 1-0 after a 25-22 first-set win, but Osage took the next two (25-14, 16-14).
After a rare two straight losses, the Wildcats (ranked third in Class 1A) fall to 28-10 on the season.
Up next, Janesville plays in a tournament on Saturday at Clarksville High School.