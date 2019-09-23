Feb. 13, 1947 — Sept. 21, 2019
MAYNARD — Janet C. Rhoades, 72, of rural Maynard, died Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Janet Catherine Hannan was born Feb. 13, 1947 in Oelwein, to Clement Michael and Margaret Jane (Oakes) Hannan. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1965 and married Jack Ohl on June 18, 1966. They had three children, Kim, Lynn and Raymond, and later divorced. Janet married Joe William “Bill” Rhoades on March 23, 1979 at Maynard. Bill brought his daughter, Tammy, into the new family, and together Bill and Janet were blessed with two children, Billy and Jody. Survivors include her husband Bill; 6 children, Lynn, Raymond, Kim, Tammy, Jody, and Billy; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the First Presbyterian Church, Maynard, with the Rev. John Kerr officiating. Inurnment will be Thursday morning in Long Grove Cemetery, Maynard.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and one hour before services at the church Wednesday. A memorial fund has been established. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com