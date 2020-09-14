Jay Rector

Jay Michael Rector, 61, died unexpectedly on September 7th, 2020, at his home. He was born in Vinton, Iowa on January 21st, 1959 to Harold and Drusilla Rector. Jay graduated from Iowa State University in 1981 with a degree in Industrial Administration; while there, he met the love of his life, Deborah Morman. In 1981, Jay and Deborah got married and shortly after, moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where Jay took a job with Phillips Petroleum for five years. He then decided to pursue a law degree at The University of Iowa where he graduated in the top ten percent of his class in 1989. After graduation, Jay took a job with Foulston Siefkin LLP. He became a partner with the firm, was a Team Lead for Labor and Employment Law, and received numerous recognitions as a top attorney. During this time, he also specialized in recruiting and training new associates. Those that knew and loved Jay know that he was a man who worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed biking, weightlifting, and traveling. He could often be found singing or pulling pranks having a true zest for life.
Jay is survived by his mother: Dru Rector, his wife: Deborah Rector, his daughters: Alexandra Rector, and Amanda Rector, his siblings: Jana (Michael) Emerson, Eric (Jayne) Rector, Sara Rector, Amy Rector, Jill (Josh) Slominski, Megan (Calvin) Rickels, as well as fourteen nieces and twelve nephews. Jay is preceded in death by his father: Harold Rector, his grandparents: Harry (Francis) Rector, and Peter John (Sarah) Graber.
Funeral Mass will be on September 19th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. A private family burial will follow the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kansas Legal Services, or Catholic Charites. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it will be available online via St Thomas Aquinas’ youtube channel. To find it, simply go to www.youtube.com and search St Thomas Wichita. Share condolences at Cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.