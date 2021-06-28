Jeff Roster, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. Private burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family.
Jeff was born on December 29, 1956, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of James and JoAnn “Dolly” (Haefner) Roster. He graduated from Vinton High School in 1975. Jeff worked in shipping and receiving at Nordstrom for seven years before his retirement in 2018. He was united in marriage to Marion Jean Doubek on April 28, 2002, at The Wedding Chapel in Cedar Rapids. Jeff enjoyed the Vinton stock car races, NASCAR, music, and attending concerts.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Roster of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Nikki Slater of Texas and her family, Sara (Matt) Shaffer of Cedar Rapids and their children, Kaila, Brock, and Lincoln, and Jeni (Robin) Pedersen Walter of Blairstown, Iowa, and their children, Bryar, Nash, and Brixton; sister, Jill (Bruce) Tharp of Vinton; niece, Mandy (Garauv) Gaud of Hiawatha, Iowa; and two dogs, Clover and Monte.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Dolly Roster; and an infant daughter, Nita Draper.
Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.