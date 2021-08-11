James “Jim” Russell Block, 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Greenville, SC. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on February 2, 1955, but has lived in South Carolina since 1978. He has been employed by Bob Jones University and Bob Jones Academy as a photographer/teacher of photography since 1979.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bonney Rudd Block, a son, Jared William Block, a daughter, Alyssa Block Dickinson (Eric), a granddaughter, Olivia Brooke Dickinson, age 2, and a grandson, Logan James Dickson, aged 5 months. He is also survived by his brother Randy (Margaret), brother Stephen (Ruth), and sister Teresa Block Meyer (Steve). Also surviving are sisters-in-law Rollanda Rudd Cothran (Mel), Cheryl Rudd Tidwell (Tom), brothers-in-law Robin Rudd (Michele), and Dale Rudd (Paula) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin William Block, mother, Marjorie Jean Block, infant son, Justin James Block, infant niece, Angel Faith Rudd, and nephew Stewart Tidwell.
Jim was passionate about his love for the Lord and was always eager to share it with others. He also loved his students and photography, but most of all, he adored his family, especially his two grandchildren. He was beloved by all who knew him. His antics and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1:00-2:45 pm at Heritage Bible Church (2005 Old Spartanburg Rd, Greer, SC 29650). A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 pm at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, you may give to the missions’ fund for Heritage Bible Church at heritagegvl.com/give.