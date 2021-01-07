Jim Bright

VINTON: James Howard Bright, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Out of respect for the family and others attending the service, we ask you to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Jim was born on March 5, 1936 in Nevada, Missouri, the son of John and Veder (Bishop) Bright. He graduated from high school in 1954 and married Julia Schoonover in 1956. He went on to run several successful businesses in his community and was greatly admired and respected.
Jim was a family man who enjoyed the outdoors, playing cards, and being with his loved ones.
Jim is survived by his son, Lon (Stephanie) Bright of Anamosa; grandchildren, Heather (Charles) DeMeulenaere of Palo, Holly Bright of Cedar Rapids, Alexa and Ellie Bright of Anamosa; five great-grandchildren and his siblings, Bonnie Richards and Moe Bright.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robb Bright; long-time partner, Cathie Simmons; and five siblings, Sylvia, Lelabelle, Jean, Everett, and Calvin.
