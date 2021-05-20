John Anders

John Henry Anders was born November 24, 1943, in Davenport, the son of Henry and Gladys (Albers) Anders. John graduated from Keystone High School and married Delores Mae Roster August 28, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church Dysart.
John owned and operated a custom corn shelling business that his father started in 1944. He later was employed at Traer Manufacturing for 15 years until retirement. John and Delores made a home in Dysart and were blessed with three children. More recently he has been a patient at Sunny Crest Nursing Home in Dysart where his death came on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the age of 77 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Delores; two daughters, Julie (Herb) Smith of Waterloo and Treasa Burnside of Des Moines; a son, Brad (Linda) Anders of Mt. Auburn; six grandchildren, Megan, Travon, Wesley, and Olivia (Lucas Zachary) Burnside, Shawn (Kameron Scovel) Anders and Christopher Smith; two great-grandchildren, Malcolm Zachary and Solana Brown; a sister, Dorothy (Robert) Zobel of Van Horne.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Services are private with burial at Keystone Cemetery, where full military rites will be provided by the Iowa National Guard and Dysart American Legion.
“ John was an outdoorsman and great hunter and fisherman. He spent his free time going to gun shows, collecting coins, and gardening. He loved supporting Brad’s racing hobby which became a family event every Sunday night. He loved collecting different kinds of hostas and had over 200 varieties. He also grew prize winning roses. He was a member of the softball team, “The Old-timers” and was know for his chili dogs after the game! His favorite teams to watch were the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. John served in the National guard. He will be missed by his family and friends.”