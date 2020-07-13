JOHN L. THOMAS, 80, passed away June 12, 2020, a resident of Groveland, CA. John was born in Vinton, IA, July 17, 1939, to George and Jennie Thomas. John was raised in Vinton, graduated from Vinton High School in 1958, and graduated from UNI in 1962.
John was in education his entire work life. He was a teacher and administrator for the Huntington Beach School District in Huntington Beach, CA., until retirement when he moved to Groveland, CA. to be closer to his children and the mountains. He was an avid reader and bird watcher, and enjoyed his fishing and camping trips to Big Bear with his dog. He also enjoyed golf and story telling. His slogan to his children was "I get more handsome every day." He especially loved his family.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Thomas of Cedar Rapids.
John is survived by his wife of 57 yrs, Deanna Thomas, his children Tracie (Doug) Nelson, Matthew (Rebecca) Thomas, and Erin Thomas, and grandchildren Tyler, Zoe, Noa, Chad, Claire, Maddie, Logan, Zachary and Alec. He is also survived by his brother Gordon (Marian) Thomas of Montrose, CO, and many nieces and nephews.
Cards and memorials may be sent to Deanna Thomas, 12640 Mount Jefferson St., Groveland, CA. 95321-9356.