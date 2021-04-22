[Vinton, IA] APRIL 22, 2021 – Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District (VSCSD) will be offering complimentary breakfast and lunch to all children and teens, ages 1-18, in both the Tilford and Shellsburg Elementary school lunchrooms this summer. No registration or identification is required. Children five and under must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone over the age of 19 may purchase a breakfast meal for $2 and a lunch meal for $3.
Meals will be served weekdays Monday through Thursday, starting June 7 and continuing until July 30. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 am with lunch then served from 11:30-12:30 pm. (PLEASE NOTE: No meals will be served on July 1, 2 and 5).
VSCSD will have some transportation available with updated details to be released soon. Adults may ride the bus. Parents will be responsible for transportation from the Vinton Swimming Pool. Watch the school’s website at vscsd.org and social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) for updates.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Karen Ackman, VSCSD Food Service Director, by phone at (319) 436-5848 or by email at karen.ackman@vscsd.org.
For more information about the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District, please visit www.vscsd.org.