Friday, Oct. 30. Jon Clingman enjoys a rather typical day at the Hy-Vee Pharmacy. He chuckles and says his co-workers are picking on him. It’s slow at the moment, but Clingman hopes it gets busier to help move the day along.
Friday also happened to be Clingman’s final day working behind the counter of a pharmacy as he heads into retirement after 30 years serving the Vinton community. Countless hours running Clingman Pharmacy and years of involvement in the community will now part to the longtime business owner riding off into the proverbial sunset.
“It was rewarding to get to know my customers as well as I did,” Clingman said. “Over the years, I’ve been able to learn about them and be able to offer advice that extends beyond the boundaries of pharmacy. I feel like that can make a difference in someone's health. I really thoroughly enjoyed all my years here in Vinton.”
Clingman grew up in the pharmaceutical world as his father ran the first Clingman Pharmacy in Galena, Ill. He was behind the cash register from fifth grade and later attended the University of Iowa. After graduating from the College of Pharmacy, he spent nine years at a hospital in Davenport, eventually deciding to go back into retail. It was in 1989 that Clingman arrived in Vinton and purchased the former Wright Pharmacy downtown to open up his own Clingman Pharmacy. Over the years, Clingman has also been involved in Vinton Unlimited, several boards, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the community in general.
“I feel like I grew up as an adult here,” Clingman said. “I never really understood the role of a chamber of commerce until I arrived in Vinton. I really hung my hat there for a long time and have a lot of respect for them.”
In 2018, Clingman Pharmacy was destroyed in a fire and relocated to a smaller location. In May this year, Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh came to Vinton and Clingman Pharmacy became a part of HyVee’s location. He originally planned to retire in November with the transition completed, but instead retired at the end of October.
“I feel like I'm a little bit of a warrior, but I'm glad to finally be able to kick back a little bit and relax,” Clingman said. “After being a principal in a business for so many years, it’s hard to imagine stepping back. With HyVee and their resources now in Vinton, it’s a lot easier for me to retire. There’s a lot of big changes coming for me, but it will be a new phase I look forward to.
The Clingmans-Jon and Julie-plan to move to Dubuque to be closer to their daughter and other family members. He hopes to enjoy traveling in the near future, including taking on a postponed trip to Jordan.