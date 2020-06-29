The Iowa Commission on the Status of Women (ICSW) is pleased to announce the 2020 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame inductees. Four remarkable women will be inducted into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame and one individual will receive the Cristine Wilson Medal for Equality and Justice.
Ann Fry Jorgensen (Garrison, Iowa): An agricultural trailblazer and pioneer; leader in business, government and higher education; over 50 years as an influential force for reshaping the lives of Iowa’s women and girls; entrepreneur; author and public speaker; served two U.S. Presidential appointments and was Iowa’s Outstanding Young Women (1976); Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame (1983); Iowa Master Farmer (2014) and Life Member of Farm Foundation (2016).
Each year, the commission approves the induction of four women into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Cristine Wilson Medal for Equality and Justice by a committee composed of three commissioners, the chair of the commission (ex-officio) and two public members. The selection committee reviews all of the submitted nominations and selects the individuals to be inducted. The commission then reviews and votes to approve the suggested nominees to be inducted into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting an in-person ceremony this year; instead, the in-person ceremony will be postponed to August 2021. We ask that for the safety of all of our honorees, families, friends and the general public that honorees from this year will join the 2021 honorees onstage in 2021 to accept their awards and be honored in person.
In lieu of an in-person ceremony this year, we would like to both honor the inductees digitally in 2020 and then host an in-person ceremony in August 2021. We will be putting together a video that we will release virtually in late August 2020.