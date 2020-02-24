GARRISON: Joyce M. (Craft) Ford, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Blessed Hope Church in Vinton, with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at the church on Friday. A memorial fund has been established
