Feb. 2, 1922 — July 17, 2021
WATERLOO — Judith “Judy” Emily Bouska, 99, of Waterloo, formerly of Tama and Oelwein, passed away from natural causes on July 17, 2021 in Waterloo, under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1922 in Chicago, the daughter of Clyde Broughton Kennard and Elsa Harriet (Thon). Judy was united in Marriage to Cyril Michael “Ike” Bouska in Hubbard Woods, IL on Sept. 15, 1941. Judy was an artist, realtor, florist, and homemaker along with partner in the family business the Royal Dairy, in Tama.
She is survived by her four children: William “Bill” (Polly) Bouska of Lawrence, KS, Betsy Bouska of Arlington, OH, Bruce (Margaret) Bouska of Darlington SC, Beverly “Bev” (Pete) Greco of North Fort Myers, FL; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; her feline companion of 19 years Leo and a large loving extended family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Ike, all for siblings, one granddaughter and one great granddaughter