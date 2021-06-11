March 26, 1934 — June 7, 2021
OELWEIN — Judy Liebe, 87, of Oelwein passed away peacefully on Monday June 7, 2021.
There will be a private visitation followed by a public service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein on Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the family and is designated for the scholarship program in Oelwein. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing a mask are recommended.
Judith Rae Liebe was born in Washington, Iowa on March 26, 1934, the only child of Lewis and Bernice (Hehner) Warren. The family moved to Oelwein in 1941 when Lewis joined the Advertising Dept. of the Oelwein Daily Register (he later became owner, editor and publisher). Judy graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1952. While in high school she was editor of the School Register, was active in concert and swing bands, chorus, pianist/accompanist for soloists, sang with 4-Teens, member of the Rainbow Girls and served as an officer on the local and state levels, participated in variety shows and was active in Thespians and Spanish club. Following graduation, Judy attended Drake University in Des Moines for two years.
On Oct. 9, 1954 she was united in marriage with Wayne Lawrence Liebe at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Wayne, who was in the family business — Iowa Motor Company — passed away Dec. 4, 2017. They were married for 63 years and had three children, Kent, Lynn and Lori.
When the children were young, Judy was involved in Boy and Girl Scouts and served as a Girl Scout and Cub leader. She also worked at the Oelwein Daily Register and as an interior decorator. She had been active in Friends of the Library, bridge club, couples and women’s golf leagues, Jaycettes, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Rosary Society. Judy was honored as the Oelwein Women’s Club “Woman of the Year”.
As a proud member of her community, Judy served on the Mercy Hospital and the Foundation Board of Directors, MercyOne Auxiliary, Oelwein Chamber of Commerce and OCAD. She and her husband Wayne also served as Ambassadors and on the Plaza board. Her fundraising committees included a new library, restoration of the Mealy Hotel and Mercy Hospital.
Judy is survived by her children: Kent (Karla) Liebe of Omaha, Lynn (Bob) Stewart of Cedar Rapids and Lori (John “Bud”) Sackfield of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren: Aron, Troy, Kelly, Kyle, Nicole, Austin, Preston and Danielle; 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wayne.
She was loved dearly by her children, grandchildren and great children. She will be greatly missed by all.
The family would like to thank all her caregivers and staff at Arlington Place, Hiawatha Care Center and Compassus Hospice for all they did to make Judy and her family more comfortable during a very difficult time.