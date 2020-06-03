The following are updated unofficial results from the June 2 Primary in Benton County. All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Benton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 9. Ballots which arrive before the canvass and are postmarked on June 1 can still be counted:
State Senate District 38
Republican: Dawn Driscoll 797, Garrett Dozark 686, Bruce Adams 442
Democrat: Ivy Schuster 653, Alvin Aragon 212
State Representative District 75
Republican: Tom Gerhold (incumbent) 1,884
Democrat: Ruby Bodeker 1,532
U.S. Representative District 1
Republican: Ashley Hinson 1,664, Thomas Hansen 364
Democrat: Abby Finkenauer (incumbent) 1,642
U.S. Senate
Republican: Joni Ernst (incumbent) 1,924
Democrat: Theresa Greenfield 923, Michael Franken 449, Kimberly Graham 187, Eddie J. Mauro 121, Cal Woods 34
County Supervisor District 2
Republican: Rick Primmer (incumbent) 1,835
Democrat: No candidate filed
County Supervisor District 3
Republican: Gary Bierschenk (incumbent) 1,235, Mike Coffman 662
Democrat: Polly Denison 1,310
Benton County Offices
Hayley Rippel, Auditor (incumbent) 1,908, no Democratic candidate
Ron Tippett, Sheriff (incumbent) 1,907, no Democratic candidate
Melinda Schoettmer (filling vacancy) 1,874, no Democratic candidate