The following are updated unofficial results from the June 2 Primary in Benton County. All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Benton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 9. Ballots which arrive before the canvass and are postmarked on June 1 can still be counted:

State Senate District 38

Republican: Dawn Driscoll 797, Garrett Dozark 686, Bruce Adams 442

Democrat: Ivy Schuster 653, Alvin Aragon 212

State Representative District 75

Republican: Tom Gerhold (incumbent) 1,884

Democrat: Ruby Bodeker 1,532

U.S. Representative District 1

Republican: Ashley Hinson 1,664, Thomas Hansen 364

Democrat: Abby Finkenauer (incumbent) 1,642

U.S. Senate

Republican: Joni Ernst (incumbent) 1,924

Democrat: Theresa Greenfield 923, Michael Franken 449, Kimberly Graham 187, Eddie J. Mauro 121, Cal Woods 34

County Supervisor District 2

Republican: Rick Primmer (incumbent) 1,835

Democrat: No candidate filed

County Supervisor District 3

Republican: Gary Bierschenk (incumbent) 1,235, Mike Coffman 662

Democrat: Polly Denison 1,310

Benton County Offices

Hayley Rippel, Auditor (incumbent) 1,908, no Democratic candidate

Ron Tippett, Sheriff (incumbent) 1,907, no Democratic candidate

Melinda Schoettmer (filling vacancy) 1,874, no Democratic candidate