May 23, 1955 — Aug. 16, 2021
OELWEIN — June M. Griffith, 66, of Oelwein, died on Monday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2021, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center East, Independence.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 11, starting at 1 p.m. at the north shelter of Oelwein City Park.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Final Resting Place: Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein.
Condolences may be sent to Butch Griffith, 816 1st Street SE. Oelwein, Iowa 50662.
June Marie Bowers was born May 23, 1955, in Oelwein, the daughter of Paul Robert & Charlotte Isabelle (Conner) Bowers, Sr. She was raised in Oelwein, graduating from Oelwein Community High School in the class of 1973. She continued her education at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar, studying interior design. June then embarked on her lifelong career with furniture. She restored furniture and went on to be a master furniture designer and builder. June met Allen Paul “Butch” Griffith and they were married on Jan. 20, 1996, in Oelwein. Allen joined June in her furniture building as a junior carpenter, he always knew who the boss was! June especially enjoyed projects where she could create a piece of furniture for a particular purpose or to use her creativity for a new and unique design, always seeking perfection in every piece she made. Customers from around the United States heard of June’s skill and sought her out to do their projects from throughout the Midwest to New York and South Dakota. June’s dream of owning her own shop came true when she opened Wood Works By The Lake in Oelwein. She created and built there until her health declined and she retired in 2019. June was always a huge supporter of Oelwein. She was a member of the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development where she had served on the Positively Oelwein Committee. June had also chaired the Oelwein Celebration Committee for several years. June loved her family and her “pup dogs.” She was especially bonded to her golden doodle, Cash.
Left to cherish June’s memory are her Husband: Allen “Butch” Griffith of Oelwein; sister: Becky (Charlie) Rees of Oelwein; five nieces and nephews: Tina Ash of Oelwein, Sara (Jeremy) Scott of Aplington, Wesley (Rachel) Bowers of Independence, Lynne Kuennen of Rochester, Minnesota and David (Deanne) Rueber of Luxemburg; four sisters-In-law: Kay Rueber of Westgate, Kim O’Day of Parker, Colorado, Mari Eitel of Maynard and Pat (Mike) Lynch of Lizella, Georgia and many great nieces and nephews, great great neces and nephews, cousins, the Girls of the Roundtable and a host of friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Paul R. Bowers, Jr.; brother-in-law: Dean Rueber and a very special nephew: Chris Ash.