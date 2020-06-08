COVID-19 could not keep Benton County residents from having their voices heard as 3,817 eligible voters cast their decision by absentee or in person on Tuesday, June 2.
“Iowa just experienced a successful Primary Election with voter record turnouts during a time of pandemic and civil unrest in some of our communities,” Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor said. “Our Auditors organization is always prepared for the worst but hopes for the best. We try to do whatever is the right thing for our voters and our communities. I can’t tell you all how proud I am to have been part of this great organization.”
According to Rippel 3414 absentee ballots were requested for the primary, with 2909 returned or postmarked in time. Despite worries that COVID-19 would keep residents away from polling locations, 903 people voted. Overall, 3,817 (21.3 percent of eligible voters in Benton County) voted in the primary across the county.
One factor in the high number of absentees was a postcard sent to all eligible voters by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to register them for an absentee ballots. Those requests were sent to auditors and led to a “simpler” process of voting.
“I think it was easier access to the voters,” Rippel said. “Absentee voting has always been available, but it’s becoming more popular. Some states actually have all residents vote by mail. Ballots are counted like they are their own precinct. Every vote counts.”
Several precincts in Benton County were combined for the primary to reduce the number of volunteers. 30 people were in charge of 19 precincts in the county. Eldorado-Township/Newhall was selected by the Secretary of State at random for an audit by three members of an audit board on Friday. All results are unofficial until canvassed by the Benton County Supervisors on Tuesday, June 9.