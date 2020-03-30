Raegan Junge has put her work ethic and giving soul to good use in shipping essentials to natural disaster areas since 2011, but recently the Keystone shifted her focus back to her own community by creating the :”Blessed Box” filled with needed items for residents.
“I went to Washington D.C. last May and met this girl named Ashley and she did blessing boxes,” Junge said. “I thought with the circumstances with the virus and everything, this would be a very good idea here.”
Junge’s blessed box is located on the intersection of Third Street and Fifth Avenue in town, filled with paper towels, food, kleenex, diapers, baby formula, soaps, toys, farm fresh eggs and other items residents have put back in themselves. This box is available to everyone in the community and rural area regardless of income.
According to Junge, people have been placing essentials back in after taking something out, and she has only had to fill the box twice since erecting the box with her dad a week ago. Donations have also been made to help fill the box with items such as facemasks. Sterile wipes are provided to keep the handle clean as people open and take items.
“It makes me feel good to be able to help my own community because I'm so used to helping another state,” Junge said. “It's cool to make an impact on people I know and it's just fun to do with my friends that live in town.”
The Blessed Box is done through Reagan’s Relief Efforts, a non-profit created by Junge in April of 2011 when she was six years old. Since then, Junge has provided supplies for tornado victims, a scholarship, sponsored homeless veterans and has been awarded national awards such as a Prudential Community Spirit Award and a Halo Award from Nickelodeon.
“Normally, Raegan doesn’t get to see the people she helps other than maybe a picture sent to her,” Crystal, Raegan’s mother said. “Doing this means a lot to her because this community has been very supportive of her efforts. We have friends that help us keep the box filled because we live out in the country.”
For more information about the Blessed Box and to see what Junge is putting in the box, check out Raegan’s Relief Efforts on Facebook.