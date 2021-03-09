WEST UNION — A Fayette County jury has found a former Westgate man guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 4-year-old foster child in 2018.
Dean Alan Hettinger, now 24, was convicted of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony, according to the County Attorney's Office. Sentencing will be at a later date.
Hettinger is facing mandatory life imprisonment with no possibly of parole over the murder conviction, as well as up to 50 years on the child endangerment conviction.
The jury received the case at noon on Tuesday and returned its verdict at around 3 p.m.
The trial lasted five days beginning Wednesday, March 3.
The case was prosecuted by an Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz and Assistant County Attorney Nathan James Lein.
Hettinger was represented by attorneys Aaron Hawbaker and Kimberly DePalma of the Waterloo Public Defender's Office.
Prosecution argued that a Hettinger's motive for the murder was rooted in resentment.
"The child came into his life unwanted and unasked for and was placed there," Lein told the Daily Register. That situation prevented Hettinger from pursuing the lifestyle he wanted.
According to court documents, Hettinger, age 21 at the time, and his girlfriend were residing at 23837 90th Street in rural Westgate in 2018 when the she became a foster mother for the infant, Holten Smith, and brought the him into their household. Text messages entered as evidence in the trial showed a growing acrimony between the couple after this. Defense had sought to stop evidence of fighting between the couple from being introduced into evidence.
Presiding District Court Judge Joel Dalrymple ruled the evidence could be introduced.
"Specifically, the evidence presents a possible motive for the abuse directed to the child," he wrote in explaining why the evidence could be relevant. "If Hettinger had an acrimonious relationship with (his girlfriend), it is more probable the Hettinger would act with malice (the fixed purpose to do harm) to the pseudo child of (her's)."
Hettinger and his girlfriend brought Holten to the hospital in Sumner on April 29, 2018, saying he had been “seizing,” according to a news release by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office issued at the time of Hettinger's arrest.
The boy was suffering from multiple injuries caused by Hettinger who shook him and crushed his ribs.
Holten was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where an examination revealed he had bleeding on the brain.
Holten, who was born April 2, 2018, died on May 27, 2018, in Iowa City. An autopsy revealed he had 36 rib fractures.
Following a year-long investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Hettinger was arrested May 16, 2019. Authorities concluded that Hettinger mortally injured the infant over the weekend of April 27-29, 2018.
Hettinger has other criminal cases working their way through district court. He is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment, for incidents on Nov. 1, 2020 and Dec. 11, 2020.