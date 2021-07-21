A famous bible verse from the Older Testament is Micah 6:8 “God has told you O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with your God?”
In the light of Jesus, the Lord, how are we able to live these out? Justice happens when everyone has an equal opportunity to worship God, to have a fair chance at a good education, a good job with a living wage and affordable health care. Reflected through Christ, kindness is extended to those who are often left out and excluded, those who need an advocate, a caring friend.
As we walk humbly with God, we have no need to boast about our accomplishments and our victories as we compete with others. Humility happens when we have compassion toward those who differ from us. Humility gives us the courage to say, “I don’t have all the answers when it comes to faith, religion or politics. In fact, in some things, I could be wrong.”
The Lord God calls us to justice, to kindness and humility because we are created in the image of God. Justice, kindness and humility are attributes that define God. These are primary ways through which God engages with us.
There may be occasions when we are tempted to define “salvation” only as “getting into heaven.” This is far too narrow according to the Scriptures. Through Christ, God is at work, saving and restoring life now on this good earth through justice, kindness and the humility of the cross. We give thanks to God for this reality.