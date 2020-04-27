Kacena Farms served up a shuffling lunch menu over this past week through a new food truck in Vinton as they fed hundreds of patrons during COVID-19 concerns.
“The food truck came into our lives around August last year,” Deb Kacena said. “We have our pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm, but we wanted to expand into the summer to stretch our year out. So we’ve been coming into town to serve.”
The Kacenas-Kevin, Deb and Alyce (Lynch)-started the food truck venture on April 21, parking the truck between Farmers Savings Bank and U.S. Cellular. To make things interesting, the family features a different menu each day that has included tacos and sandwiches over their first week. Going forward, Kacena Farms will be parked at this location on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. due to work commitment for Kevin.
“The response has been outstanding, and we're blown away by how many people have stopped by over our first few days,” Kacena said. “On Wednesday, we opened our doors at 11:00 a.m. and we were sold out by 12:05 p.m.”
The family plans to continue setting up the food truck in Vinton on Tuesdays and Wednesdays into the summer and potentially add more days of the week when available. Tuesdays will be tacos due to popular demand and Wednesdays will be “Chef Kevin’s choice” for the menu. To learn what menu items are being offered for the day, check out Kacena Farms on Facebook.