On August 4th, 2020, at approximately 10:16 p.m., Vinton Police were dispatched to 1306 H Avenue in Vinton for a report of a fight in progress. Officers subsequently arrested Donald Arthur Kading, age 42, of Van Home, for an assault that had injured another adult male.
A search of Kading's vehicle was conducted after a positive indication of the presence of drugs by the Vinton Police Department's K-9, "Gino". Officers subsequently seized approximately 10 grams of a crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine.
Kading was booked into the Benton County Jail on the following offenses;
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Class B Felony), section 124.401(l)(b)(7) of the Code of Iowa
Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp (Class D Felony), section 453B.12 of the Code of Iowa
Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury (Aggravated Misdemeanor), section 708.1 / 708.2(1), of the Code of Iowa
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor), section 124.414 of the Code of Iowa.
An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.