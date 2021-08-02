Ames, Iowa – Kailey Bahmann, Benton County, was awarded the Kiser 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony Sunday, July 11 in Ames.
Over 85 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $127,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony on Sunday, July 11 in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University. Over 300 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 49 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Kailey Bahmann is the daughter of Amy and Scott Bahmann. As a member of 4-H, Bahmann had the opportunity to develop her passion for caring for animals, which she will continue to pursue as she studies animal science at Iowa State University. She also gained valuable leadership experiences and life skills, allowing her to feel well-prepared for the future.
“I have wanted to do something with animals in my future for as long as I can remember,” said Bahmann. “4-H has given me the experience, passion and the self discipline that I needed to confirm the decision that I wanted to attend college to earn my animal science degree.”
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
4-H alumni and staff contributions in honor of Professor James Kiser’s retirement provided the initial funding for the Kiser Scholarship. The Kiser family has permanently endowed this scholarship which goes to an applicant who is an outstanding 4-H horse project participant who attends Iowa State University.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.