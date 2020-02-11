County Editor
Friday night may have seen Vinton-Shellsburg girls basketball on their home floor, but the advantage proved to be in Center Point-Urbana’s favor from tip off The Stormin’ Pointers cruised to a 49-31 win led by senior forward Adrianna Katcher, who broke the 1,000-point milestone and set a school record in career steals.
“I had it all in the back of my head,” Katcher said. “But I always keep my attention on the game. I know my parents will keep track of this. My attention was on helping my teammates and winning this game.”
The Southern Illinois commit netted the seven points she needed in the second quarter to ultimately join some rare company as the sixth girl in school history to reach 1,000 points in the five-on-five era. Katcher immediately got texts and messages off social media after the game from friends and AAU teammates congratulating her on the achievement.
“Honestly, the best part was seeing my coaches cheering me on,” Katcher said. “The whole team was there cheering me on. It was just as special for them.”
Those seven points were well earned as the Vikettes (10-10, 8-10 WaMaC) came into the game determined to stop the Pointers however possible. V-S played to its zone defense, doing what it could to keep the ball out of the paint in Katcher’s and sophomore Riley Goebel’s hands. The Vikettes held the high-scoring Pointers to an 11-6 advantage after the first quarter.
“I thought we did a lot of things well tonight,” Vikettes coach Rich Haisman said. “We’ve had some girls ill and not feeling great, but they sucked it up and dug down to give everything they had tonight. It’s our fourth game of the week. Everyone is tired, but we were going to play hard tonight, give our best effort, and have the right attitude.”
The bulk of limiting CPU’s post play fell on junior Kayla Griffith’s shoulders. Griffith also took on the scoring load as V-S struggled mightily with their opponent’s press and help defense. By halftime, CPU had extended its lead to 25-14.
“We had good help come contest for the most part and made shots tough for [Vinton],” Pointers head coach Philip Klett said. “Vinton did a nice job of attacking and putting pressure to make us work on the offensive side.”
CPU’s pressure continued to crash down on the Vikettes in the second half, limiting their possessions and allowing balanced scoring from the Stormin’ Pointers to extend their lead to 40-23 by the end of the third quarter. With the lead secured, CPU (18-1, 16-1 WaMaC) sat its starters and cruised to a 49-31 win.
“I felt comfortable with doing what we wanted on the defensive side,” Klett said. “The thing we prepped for was their zone and they did early in the game. When we are patient and find the right shot, I feel we are ok. When we get anxious and be quick with the trigger, we aren’t as good. At times we look good tonight, other times a little flat.”
Kayla Griffith finished with 14 points and four rebounds, Lucy Howes-Vonstein six points and Alyssa Griffith with five points, six rebounds and two assists for the Vikettes.
“Kayla was a monster tonight and her sister, Alyssa, said, ‘I’m not letting big sister have all the fun,’ and went after it too,” Haisman said. “It was so fun to see the girls go up last year’s state champs. They didn’t look intimidated. We had a hard time with their pressures at times, which was the big difference in the game. When we got our chances to go at them, they looked awfully sharp. Our girls were ready to play.”
Riley Goebel had 14 points to lead the Stormin’ Pointers, followed by Katcher with 12 points and Tayler Reaves with nine points. Katcher also broke the school record of 223 career steals.
“Breaking that steals record is cool because it’s not something most people focus on, but it’s an important accolade for me,” Katcher said.
Going forward for CPU, Klett hopes to continue polishing on stuff their defense and address the “mental lapses” which come about on occasion for the 2019 3A champions. Offensively, Klett preached a “crisp and clean” offense by finding the right passes and shots.
“Our team effort really stuck out.” Klett said. “We all know AJ and Riley are going to be our leading scorers. Brynn hit a couple threes tonight, Peyton shot it, and other girls can shoot the ball. Every night varies, and we need to be versatile with multiple girls stepping up when we need them to.”
The Vikettes will close out their regular season with Senior Night against Williamsburg on Tuesday before heading into Regional play against WaMaC rival Solon on Saturday.
“[Solon] will be a great test for us,” Haisman said. “They are a young team and play with a lot of energy. We have a tough matchup, but we are a different team than when we played them early. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I know the girls are too. It will be a heck of a game down in Solon on Saturday.”
CPU will host Beckman Catholic on Tuesday and Clear Creek-Amana on Friday. Regionals for 4A were not announced in time for publication.