(Des Moines, IA) Katelyn Folkman of Newhall will be a guest storyteller for COVID Recovery Iowa’s virtual storytime - Tell Me a Story. She will be reading the book, Seeds and Trees by Brandon Walden. The pre-recorded video will first air at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 on the Tell Me a Story Facebook page, and on the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel and can be accessed any time.
Folkmann is the reigning 2021 Miss Agriculture Ambassador. She travels to all 99 Iowa counties throughout the state highlighting the need for mental health in Agriculture. Folkmann is just one of many notable Iowans, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, who will read pre-recorded stories to help Iowa kids and their families cope during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the derecho. “The pandemic has been hard on all of us. Be kind and considerate when speaking, you never know how deep your words can truly affect a person, said Folkmann.”
Mandy Gesme, a mental health therapist for Pathways Behavioral Services says, “Tell Me a Story” helps children and their parents connect amidst this difficult time and gives a sense of routine.”
“It provides one daily family-friendly activity. It sparks conversations that allow parents and children to connect and focus on something positive. It may also allow parents to have a few moments to themselves. while their children listen to a story,” says Gesme.
COVID Recovery Iowa is for all Iowans who have been impacted in any way by the COVID-19 pandemic or the derecho. In addition to support groups, activities, and resources, COVID Recovery Iowa offers FREE confidential virtual counseling to all Iowans. Call the Iowa Concern Line, 800-447-1985 or 844-775- WARM (9276) and ask to connect with a COVID Recovery Iowa counselor or visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org. COVID Recovery Iowa is also on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.