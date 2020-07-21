VAN HORNE: Kathleen Ann (Stallman) Bossler age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Garden View Care Center in O’Fallon, MO.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:45 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Interment will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax IA at 10:30 AM Saturday. Memorials can be sent to the American Heart Association. Due to COVID 19, masks should be worn during visitation and the service
