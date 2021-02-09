Kathy Walton

SHELLSBURG: Kathy Rae Walton, 65, passed away unexpectedly, in her home, on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Kathy was born December 14, 1955 in San Diego, CA, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Becker) Walton. She graduated from Benton Community High School with the class of 1973. On January 6, 1997 she was united in marriage to Mike Cohrt in Cedar Rapids. Mike preceded Kathy in death in 2014.
Kathy served as the librarian at the Shellsburg Public Library. She was very intelligent and artistic. Kathy loved raising plants and reading. She dearly loved her family.
Kathy is survived by her daughter Monica (Jeff) Crow of Platteville, WI; 4 grandchildren, Breanna (Devon) Murray, Kyle Allie, Luke (Kelsey) Allie, Mason Allie; 3 great grandchildren, Collin Murray, Kolton Allie, Alivia Murray; her mother Hazel Walton of Cedar Rapids; 3 brothers, Jim (Laurie) Walton, Dale (Tammy) Walton, Keith (Mary) Walton; her sister Dyan (James) Bourne; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Mike, she was preceded in death by her father Raymond, her daughter, Melissa Crow, and her beloved dog Kody.
