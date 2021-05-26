COLUMBIA, Mo. (May 26, 2021) - A Dysart, Iowa native has completed his psychiatry residency and fellowship at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, and has accepted a psychiatry role with University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Mo.
Ryan Kavalier, DO, attended Union Community High School, Iowa State University and A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine before beginning his residency at the University of Missouri. During his time at MU, Kavalier completed a general psychiatry residency, a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship and he also served as Chief Fellow of child and adolescent psychiatry.
Kavalier recently accepted a position with University of Missouri Health Care as an attending child and adolescent psychiatrist providing outpatient child psychiatry care. He will also supervise medical residents for the adult outpatient psychiatry clinic, serve as a consult psychiatrist for the hospital emergency department and assist with an outreach program connected to public schools in the region.
Kavalier is the son of Rodney and Mary Jo Kavalier of Traer, Iowa; and the grandson of Robert and Joann Higgins, also of Traer.