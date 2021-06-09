Keeping your cool when it’s too hot to cook

Is it warm enough for you? No doubt about it — it’s hot outside! This week seems to be unseasonably warm for the beginning of June, but we are fortunate not to have severe weather accompanying the heat and humidity, so far. All the same, some rain would be most welcome, as corn and bean crops can certainly use some moisture, not to mention some lawns that are beginning to get brown patches.
I wonder how many have turned off their coffeemakers for the summer and switched to iced tea or another cold beverage. My youngest sister is one who goes for the iced tea when the weather turns hot. Middle sister makes sun tea occasionally, but still has coffee most days. I am one that will always drink hot coffee at least for breakfast or if I’m on the road in the morning, no matter the weather temperature. I like an Arnold Palmer – half iced tea and half lemonade – later in the day.
Smoothies are another popular morning item. I’m not sure if they fall under the category of food or drink. You do drink them, but they are made from food, so … let the debate begin. Many people have a smoothie as a meal replacement, which is refreshing on the hot, humid days. A smoothie is a pretty convenient and thrifty way to take care of leftover fruits and vegetables. Various combinations yield improved energy, skin, digestion and overall healthfulness. Maybe I’ll dig out my blender from the back of the bottom shelf in my cupboards and give a smoothie a whirl this weekend.
In the meantime, this one-pot Teriyaki Chicken has great take-out flavor at a fraction of the cost. If you enjoy grilling, there is a great side salad for you to try alongside your favorite steak, hamburger, chop, piece of chicken or kabob. This week’s dessert will remind you of Nutty Buddy or drumstick ice cream treats.
One Pot Teriyaki Chicken
and Vegetables
This dish is easy to put together and cleanup is a breeze with only one pot to wash. The flavors are made for each other and it’s much more wallet-friendly than take out.
Ingredients:
2 tbl vegetable oil
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch pieces, patted dry
¼ tsp salt
6 green onions, thinly sliced on the bias, greens and whites separated
1 med red bell pepper, cut in small pieces
2¼ c low sodium chicken broth
¾ c teriyaki stir-fry sauce and marinade – low sodium if available
1 c uncooked regular long-grain white rice
1 c fresh snow peas
Directions:
In a 5-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and salt; cook 6 to 8 minutes on first side, without moving, until chicken is browned on bottom and releases easily from pan. Stir chicken; stir in green onion whites and bell pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until softened.
Stir broth, teriyaki sauce and rice into chicken mixture in Dutch oven. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover, and cook 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender, and chicken is no longer pink in center.
Remove from heat. Stir in snow peas; cover, and let stand 2 to 4 minutes to soften snow peas. Stir; top with green onion greens.