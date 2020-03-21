A home-based business that began in Hazleton nearly four decades ago, has become strong-hold in Oelwein for all types of electrical needs.
Ken and Deb Irvine started their electrical business out of the basement of their home in Hazle-ton in 1983, with one truck and attention to detail and customer service. It didn’t take long for his business to take hold and grow. As he worked to grow his business, Ken’s son Brian worked alongside him, learning the business that he would eventually buy.
Ken’s Electric expanded to a new location at 841 First Ave. S.E. in Oelwein several years ago. Services have also grown with the times and include 24-hour emergency service, solar installa-tion, geothermal, electrical, heating/cooling and radiant floor heat.
Ken and Deb Irvine have since retired and Brian and Wendy are the second generation owners since 2013.
Wendy says one thing the public may not know about their business is they are installing and doing all the electrical for solar installations that get 41% tax credits. The business has much to offer customers in the way of rebates and upgrades for residential and commercial buildings.
They are always available to talk about your ideas for upgrading your home or business. Make an appointment to see what is new in home utility upgrades at 319-283-4221.