Sept. 8, 1956 — Jan. 14, 2020
PARKERSBURG — Kenneth “Ken” Lee Van Lengen, 63, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 8, 1956, to Orval Kenneth and JoAnn Berniece (Van Deest) Van Lengen. Ken married Barb Williams. They later divorced. In 1991 he married Beth Steffensen. The couple were later divorced.
Ken is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Panosh; three grandchildren; his mother; two sisters and a brother; and many nieces and, nephews.
Private Funeral Services will be held with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg.
A public Celebration of Life Service will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Parkersburg Civic Center, 502 – 3rd Street, Parkersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family