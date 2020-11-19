Keto Bacon Mac ‘n Cheese

Ingredients
4 servings
• 4 strips bacon
• 4 cups water
• 1 large head cauliflower
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
• 4 oz cream cheese
• ⅓ cup heavy cream
• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
• fresh parsley, finely chopped, for garnish
Preparation
1. In a large pan over medium-high heat, cook the bacon for 6 minutes, or until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan, pat off excess grease with a paper towel, then chop and set aside.
2. Add twater to a medium pot and bring to a boil.
3. While the water heats up, chop the cauliflower into small pieces.
4. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and the cauliflower to the boiling water, then cover and cook for 4 minutes, or until slightly tender. Drain the cauliflower and set aside.
5. In the same saucepan, combine the cream cheese, heavy cream, remaining teaspoon of salt, the cayenne, and paprika. Stir to combine, then cook for 4 minutes, until smooth and thick.
6. Fold in the cauliflower, then add the cheddar cheese. Stir until the cheese has melted, then fold in the bacon.
7. Scoop into serving bowls and garnish with parsley.