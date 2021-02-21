Kevin Lint

VINTON: Kevin LeRoy “Skatman” Lint, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Kevin was born on July 11, 1961 in Cedar Rapids to Melvin “Keith” and Marian Louise (Bremer) Lint. On February 2, 1996, he was united in marriage to Judy Hopkins in Lisbon. Kevin was an avid music lover and played in several bands, including High Water, Family Tradition, and The Final Ride. He could play a variety of instruments but favored his guitars. He could also sing a variety of music, but country had his heart. He also loved motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy; sons, Tim J. and Terry K., all of Vinton; Kevin maintained a special relationship with his first wife Bernie,a nd his sons Ryan (Felicia) and Jacob (amber) of Wisconsin; his sister, Deb (Don) Hiepler of Vinton; granddaughter, Sofia Webster Lint of Vinton, and a special mention to Terry (Tara) Lint, Nate and Dusty (Hiepler) Floyd, Justin and Danielle and many nieces and nephews, as well as his special son and daughter Shannon and Paul Floyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Terry Lint; and sister Kaye Dennis.
“With very much love….Regardless”
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com