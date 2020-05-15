Key Lime Blondies

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 35 min. + chilling Bake: 25 min. + cooling YIELD: 16 servings.
Ingredients:
1¹/³ c graham cracker crumbs, divided
¹/³ c plus 2 Tbl melted butter, divided
3 Tbl plus ¼ c packed brown sugar, divided
⅔ c butter, softened
1 c plus 1 Tbl sugar, divided
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 large egg white, room temperature
3 Tbl Key lime juice
4½ tsp grated Key lime zest
1 c all-purpose flour
½ tsp plus ¹/8 tsp salt, divided
1 tsp vanilla extract
¹/8 tsp ground cinnamon
FROSTING:
¼ c butter, softened
¼ c cream cheese, softened
4 c confectioners’ sugar
2 Tbl 2% milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Key lime slices, optional
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9-in. square baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides. Combine 1 c graham cracker crumbs, ¹/³ c melted butter and 3 Tbl brown sugar; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
2. For blondie layer: In a large bowl, cream softened butter and 1 c sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, egg white, lime juice and zest. In a small bowl, mix flour and ½ tsp salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, mixing well.
3. Spread over crust. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes (do not overbake). Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
4. For streusel, combine the remaining ¹/³ cup cracker crumbs, 2 Tbl melted butter, ¼ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon sugar and ¹/8 teaspoon salt, along with the vanilla and cinnamon, until crumbly. Reserve ½ c for topping.
5. In a large bowl, combine all frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining ½ c streusel. Spread over bars. Sprinkle with reserved topping. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before cutting. Lifting with the parchment, remove from pan. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If desired, garnish with sliced Key limes.