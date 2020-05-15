Key Lime Blondies

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 35 min. + chilling Bake: 25 min. + cooling YIELD: 16 servings.

Ingredients:

1¹/³ c graham cracker crumbs, divided

¹/³ c plus 2 Tbl melted butter, divided

3 Tbl plus ¼ c packed brown sugar, divided

⅔ c butter, softened

1 c plus 1 Tbl sugar, divided

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 large egg white, room temperature

3 Tbl Key lime juice

4½ tsp grated Key lime zest

1 c all-purpose flour

½ tsp plus ¹/8 tsp salt, divided

1 tsp vanilla extract

¹/8 tsp ground cinnamon

FROSTING:

¼ c butter, softened

¼ c cream cheese, softened

4 c confectioners’ sugar

2 Tbl 2% milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Key lime slices, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9-in. square baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides. Combine 1 c graham cracker crumbs, ¹/³ c melted butter and 3 Tbl brown sugar; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

2. For blondie layer: In a large bowl, cream softened butter and 1 c sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, egg white, lime juice and zest. In a small bowl, mix flour and ½ tsp salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, mixing well.

3. Spread over crust. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes (do not overbake). Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

4. For streusel, combine the remaining ¹/³ cup cracker crumbs, 2 Tbl melted butter, ¼ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon sugar and ¹/8 teaspoon salt, along with the vanilla and cinnamon, until crumbly. Reserve ½ c for topping.

5. In a large bowl, combine all frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining ½ c streusel. Spread over bars. Sprinkle with reserved topping. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before cutting. Lifting with the parchment, remove from pan. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If desired, garnish with sliced Key limes.

