This week, members of the St. John Lutheran Church – LCMS of Keystone, are celebrating HOLY WEEK (April 5 to April 12), but not in their typical way due to the deadly spread of COVID-19.
Good social distancing practices has caused Pastor Wright to broadcast live from his pulpit in an empty sanctuary in order to stay connected to his flock during this most sacred time. His sermons are being published on a Youtube Page at www.stjohnkeystone.org and printed copies will be made available for those congregation members who are not tech savvy.
Typically, Holy Week keeps Pastor Wright very busy in the midst of hundreds of church members waving palm branches, lighting candles and ringing bells on specific days throughout the week, beginning with Palm Sunday and ending with Easter Sunday.
According to Pastor Wright, a usual Holy Week service includes the choir singing Psalms 22, the removal of paraments from off the altar and lectern, and the turning down of lights and extinguishing of candles, leaving the church dark as the sound of the stone being rolled at Jesus’ tomb is heard on Good Friday.
On Saturday, they generally meet with other Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod area congregations, including one in Vinton, for an Easter vigil; resurrection lighting celebrations are also held. Traditionally, they hold two Easter Sunday services, but this week there will only be one broadcast at 10:00 a.m., Pastor Wright said.
Throughout the week, communion will be offered by Pastor Wright at the church to households upon request. The session includes devotion time and typically lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.
“Please contact him or the church office to schedule one of these services if you would like to receive the Sacrament. He is also available throughout the week for private confession and absolution,” they write.
Pastor Wright usually visits people in hospitals and nursing homes, but is now limited to communicating from a distance. “It has been difficult,” he said.
And, while the world’s best health care workers in the world are helping patients in this time of crisis, Pastor Wright said only Jesus can save us in the midst of suffering and death.
Following is an updated Holy Week schedule posted on the church website www.stjohnkeystone.org:
Palm Sunday/Palmarum-Recorded Service available at 10:00 a.m.; Monday through Wednesday of Holy Week-Spoken Matins with Passion Readings at 10:00 a.m.;
Maundy/Holy Thursday-Recorded Service available at 7:00 p.m.; Good Friday-Recorded Service available at 7:00 p.m.; Holy Saturday-Devotional Service available at 7:00 p.m.;
Easter Sunday-Recorded Service available at 10:00 a.m.
They are also recording lessons for kids online and Pastor Wright is encouraging fathers to read scriptures to their children at home.
Additionally, the Swaddling Clothes program is currently not offering shopping days but folks can call in requests for needed items.
According to Pastor Wright, Dennis Schwab of Belle Plaine is supplying grocery store items and other congregation members have offered to help as well. He said, “We are the body of Christ and are doing a good job of helping each other out.”