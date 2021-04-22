One day. Nothing but play.
Students and staff at Keystone Elementary School spent a significant portion of their school day on Wednesday, February 3 devoted to nothing but the business of open-ended play in celebration of Global School Play Day (GSPD) 2021.
Following in the wake of a global pandemic which continues to upend daily life — as well as a devastating derecho in August of last year — a day of exploring the world simply through play was a welcome reprieve for many.
“This is an event that our principal, Anna Upah, came across and wholeheartedly agreed with,” Benton Community School District Instructional Coach/Curriculum & Professional Development Leader Kim Fisher said in a recent email interview of the event.
“[Principal Upah] pitched it to staff and consensus was quickly formed around the importance of play, especially in a kindergarten through third grade setting.”
The first GSPD took place in 2015 and was the brainchild of three educators who had been inspired by a TED talk titled ‘The Decline of Play’ by Boston College psychology professor Peter Gray.
In an era where more and more of a child’s day is structured and disciplined, Gray pleaded in his TED talk to make play a priority for children again.
Which is exactly what the teachers at Keystone Elementary did this past February by protecting time in the instructional day to learn through play.
“Unstructured play is necessary in a child’s development and something that this generation is seeing less and less of,” Fisher said.
Throughout Keystone Elementary — a pre-kindergarten through third grade building — themed play areas were set up including building materials, crafting, sensory, dramatic play, board games, fort building, animals and habitats, winter outdoor fun, and many more.
Staff members were assigned an area and “coached on how to ask open-ended and reflective questions, observe interactions, and encourage students to initiate play,” Fisher said.
In accordance with the guidelines of GSPD, staff were cautioned to “stay out of the way” and let children play.
“Staff were cautioned to not over-suggest how to play, what to play with, or intervene too early when students had conflict,” Fisher said.
Students had been surveyed earlier during the week of February 3 to determine the best fit for their initial theme placement, but from there they were free to roam in and out of whatever play areas they chose.
“We had kids that got the opportunity for first-time experiences such as sledding, setting off self-propelled rockets, street hockey, checkers, fort building — these are experiences that we typically think of as ‘at home’ experiences, but kids just aren’t playing like they use to,” Fisher said.
Once students were dismissed for the day, staff development took place around the GSPD, Fisher said, and a common theme emerged — engaging in imaginative play was motivating for all ages and helped develop students’ problem-solving skills.
Actionable steps were then formulated to further Keystone Elementary’s commitment to embedding play into daily learning, Fisher said.
“Unstructured play benefits turn taking, collaborative skills, and problem-solving ... fosters imagination and creativity ... provides students the opportunity to be self-initiating.”
In other words, as simple as it may seem, play is still an important part of a child’s life and should be nurtured—even during the school day.
So is this the end of devoting a day to just play at Keystone Elementary until February 2022?
Absolutely not, Fisher said.
“We plan on doing a second round of [GSPD] later this spring based on the positive feedback we received from students, families, and staff.”