Kicking off the barbecue season

Memorial Day weekend is here and with it, a three-day vacation from work for many. Traditionally the unofficial start of the barbecuing and camping season, area parks and backyards become gathering places for families and friends.
The grill masters fire up their outdoor cook stoves for a weekend of ribs, steaks, burgers, brats, and hotdogs. Just about any meat can be cooked on a grill, along with plenty of delicious side dishes.
I enjoy eating food cooked on a grill, especially burgers, but I confess my favorite is a hotdog slightly charred. As a kid growing up, the only way I knew to cook hotdogs was flop them in a pan of water and boil them. They were OK as long as there was ketchup and mustard to cover them up. Then I graduated to fried hotdogs after seeing a school friend frying sliced bologna for sandwiches. I figured both hotdogs and bologna have the same composition so I would slice the hotdog lengthwise and flatten it in a frying pan with a spatula to keep it from curling as it cooked. The cheap ones fill out a bun nicely that way, too, and are perfect for holding a scoop of chili on top.
Then I married the man of the house and discovered broiled hotdogs. While there is nothing earth-shattering about broiling hotdogs, I had never thought of cooking them that way. Unfortunately, the first time I broiled them, they came out quite blackened, not realizing how long to leave them under the broiler and to watch them closely!
To my surprise, that was exactly the way the man of the house liked them. Not wanting to waste any, I also tried them, and found my new favorite way to fix hotdogs – burn ‘em!
When it comes to hamburgers, I think the best I ever ate were Nick Leo’s “water” burgers. When my family moved to Oelwein in 1966, Nick Leo ran The Village Inn, where Leo’s Italian Restaurant is now. The front of the building was a lot different, with a door in the middle and store windows on each side. On the one side was an open window and Nick would cook up his burgers inside the front window, with the marvelous aroma wafting out into the street and enticing people to come and buy one. I’m not sure of the method, but I think the burgers were sautéed in water, which combined with the juice of the meat and his seasonings, made the best burger around. Of course, I don’t remember Nick ever cooking anything that was not delicious. His culinary talents carried over to son Mike who operates Leo’s today.
Whatever you choose to cook or grill this weekend, I hope you remember the reason for the holiday and take time to attend a Memorial Day observance for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
Hot Dog Sauce
This is a great meat sauce to add to a plain hotdog and bun – a combo of sweet and spicy. Makes enough for at least 3 dozen hot dogs
Ingredients:
3 lbs ground chuck
2 cans beef broth, 14 oz. each
4 tsp chili powder
½ tsp ground mustard
2 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp onion powder
2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp red pepper flakes (or more if you prefer)
½ c ketchup
½ c light brown sugar
2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar or white
2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 can tomato paste, 6 oz
Directions:
1. Place raw ground chuck in a large Dutch oven. Cover with water.
2. Stir over high heat until brown and very finely crumbled.
3. Drain and return to pan.
4. Add beef broth. Bring to a boil, uncovered. Reduce heat to a simmer.
5. Add spices.
6. Cook meat and spices together for 30 minutes on a low simmer, uncovered, stirring frequently.
7. Add ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce into the meat.
8. Stir well evenly incorporating ingredients. Continue to simmer over a low heat for 30 minutes; stirring frequently.