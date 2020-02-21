King Cake Monkey Bread

Prep: 10 Mins. Total Time: 1 Hour
The secret is using 2 cans of pre-made cinnamon roll dough; this makes the process really simple. If you’re looking for an easy version of king cake, this monkey bread variety is it.
Ingredients:
3 cans refrigerated cinnamon rolls (Grands)
½ c chopped pecans
1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
⅔ c sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 c vaporated milk
Garnish: purple, yellow, green sanding sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a tube pan with cooking spray.
Separate cinnamon rolls, saving icing to use later. Cut each cinnamon roll into four pieces. Place cinnamon roll pieces in tube pan. As you layer the dough pieces, sprinkle chopped pecans through the layers.
Beat together cream cheese and sugar. Add eggs, vanilla, and milk. Mix until combined. Pour cream cheese mixture over cinnamon rolls.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. After baking, let pan cool 10 minutes.
Turn baked monkey bread out on plate and ice with cinnamon roll icing. Decorate with purple, yellow, and green sanding sugar.