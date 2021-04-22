CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (April 22, 2021)–Kirkwood Community College is currently holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and is expanding access to walk-ins from the general public who would like to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. – noon; 1 – 4 p.m inside the Michael J Gould Recreation Center
Any member of the general public can come to the clinic and receive a vaccine while supplies last. Those receiving shots must be at least 16 years old and have a valid form of ID. Individuals must commit to taking both doses and will sign up for a second appointment when registering.
The clinic was previously limited to Kirkwood students, faculty and staff by appointment only. Those members of the Kirkwood community who already have appointments are asked to show up at their scheduled appointment time.