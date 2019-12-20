The Wartburg men’s basketball team fell 85-69 to No. 6-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan University during an American Rivers Conference contest on the afternoon of Dec. 14.
The Knights dropped to 0-3 in the A-R-C and 3-7 overall while NWU improved to 10-1 and 3-0 in the league.
In the first half, Nebraska Wesleyan shot efficiently at 66.7 percent including a 7-of-15 mark from long distance.
Four minutes into the game, the Prairie Wolves claimed a 12-4 lead, but the Knights responded and eventually trimmed the lead to 26-22 with a Max Smith Drahos three-pointer near the midway point of the first period. Leading scorers Nate Schimonitz and Clay Reimers led with 13 points each, with a Reimers three-point field goal giving the visitors its largest lead of the half at 17 with just under a minute remaining. NWU took a 48-32 into the locker room.
Wartburg played strong in the second half despite being unable to break the Nebraska Wesleyan double-digit advantage as the point total read 37-37 in the final 20 minutes. Schimonitz recorded a game-high 29 points, shooting 11-16 from the field. Reimers was also a perfect 5-5 from the field and 3-3 from three-point range.
Four Knights scored in double figures, led by a career-high 13 points from junior Broden Coulter, off the bench.
Up Next
After playing in the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale last weekend, the Knights have a few weeks off before hosting Dubuque on Jan. 4.