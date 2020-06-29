Three games featured three different looks for Union softball this last week as the Knights went 0-3, but also gained valuable experience for a young squad.
“We just had a hard time getting things going, but these girls competed as they often do with the teams they face,” coach Laurie Driscol said. “We had everyone on Wednesday against Jesup. Then on Friday we had to switch times because of weather and Natalie Tecklenburg had her brother’s wedding rehearsal before. She made it just in time, but we made some switches. Saturday, she was out for the wedding.”
A late seventh inning rally by the Knights was not enough to push Union over NICL softball powerhouse Jesup in a 10-7 loss. Their troubles on the road continued at South Tama as Tecklenburg arrived just in time to play, yet the Knights were without Jocelyn Gates at third base and sophomore Alana Higgins got her first start of the season. 14 errors disrupted the Union defense in their 10-5 loss in Tama.
“We did the ball well (eight hits) and Natalie had an over-the-fence homerun, which was very exciting for her and a good gift to her brother,” Driscol said. “South Tama played well and it was a hot game. Everyone came ready and prepared to go.”
With Tecklenburg out on Saturday, another adjustment was made as Higgins was moved to shortstop at Denver for what Driscol called “a hitting marathon” with 22 hits between the two NICL East rivals. The Knights committed 15 errors as they lost a 8-5 lead after the fourth inning. Seven Knights scored in the loss, led by sophomore Sarah Michael with two runs.
“We had different kids playing in different positions and I thought that they stepped in and did a nice job,” Driscol said. “We stuck through it even as Denver continued to add to their lead. Jocelyn was injured, so that was another change we had to make. We just couldn’t get the final out to finish this game off.”
The Knights traveled to Dike-New Hartford on Monday, Columbus Catholic on Tuesday and will cap off a three-day stretch hosting Sumner Fredericksburg on Wednesday for Senior Night. Vinton-Shellsburg will be in La Porte City on Friday.
“We know we have some things to work on with defense, but we are improving from last year,” Driscol said. “Our goal is to get three up, three down, not letting teams get five or six batters up. We want to be back on offense and we’re seeing some kids who weren’t hitting earlier this season hitting the ball now. We want to be at our best with the postseason around the corner.”