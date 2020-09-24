There’s no place like home, and Union volleyball could agree after finally playing in La Porte City on Tuesday, protecting their home court on Senior Night from NICL East rivals Jesup and Columbus to keep their unbeaten conference record going.
The Knights opened the triangular with a clean sweep of 2A tenth-ranked J-Hawks 25-11, 25-17 and 25-14 behind 13 kills from senior Belle Weber and nine kills from sophomore Aubrey Gates. Senior Ellie Behrens had one solo block and four assists to go along with three kills. Junior Lexi Nolan went 27 of 30 serving against the J-Hawks, including nine aces.
“It was a solid game overall for us,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We got better with each set. Ellie Behrens had a very good game blocking for us. She’s really starting to pick it up for her senior season.”
Columbus Catholic would take down Jesup 3-1 in the second match, setting up yet another showdown between the Sailors and Knights. Jesse noted both programs come out to battle when facing each other, and this latest matchup was no different. Union would cruise up to a 2-0 lead 25-14 and 25-18 before Columbus would strike back with a hard-fought 26-24 win in the third set. Regaining their composure in the fourth set, Union clawed out a rally late in the match to win 25-20 and avoid an upset on their own home court and keeping their conference title hopes alive.
“When we started off, our passing was right on the money and we were moving sets pretty quickly,” Jesse said. “We lost ourselves that third set when we stopped pushing. Then it just became a dog fight. Our serving came through for us. We are not so talented that we cannot play hard to be successful.”
Weber led the Knights with 22 kills, 18 digs and went 16 of 18 serving with three aces. Gates finished with 12 kills and Nolan eight kills to go along with 12 digs and 20 of 22 serving with two aces. Senior Sophie Winkelpleck matched Weber with 18 digs. Senior Allie Driscol had 47 assists in the win.
The evening also marked Senior Night for five Union athletes, originally scheduled to take place during the second week of the season hosting Aplington-Parkersburg. Allie Driscol and Belle Weber have been playing varsity since their senior seasons, while Sophie Winkepleck made her way into the rotation her sophomore year. Both Ellie Behrens and Ellie Wilson have been contributors this season as well.
“This has been a good group to coach,” Jesse said. “I’m glad we got Senior Night in for them. All of them played well and hopefully we can continue having a season for them.”
Union will compete in tournament play at Monticello this weekend before hosting Wapsie Valley on Tuesday and a rescheduled matchup with A-P on Thursday next week. The Knights are 15-3 as of publication.