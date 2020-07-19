Union baseball achieved its first District win in a decade with a commanding 5-0 victory over Oelwein last week, but the tables flipped as the Knights were outgunned by North Linn 11-0 in the second round on Tuesday to end their season.
“The last couple of years, North Linn have had a lot of success,” coach Robert Driscol said. “They are young in some spots, but play with a ton of confidence and the play well like they have all season long.”
The Knights had played their best ball of the season leading up to this second round matchup at Troy Mills, with four players batting over .324 in 2020. Union’s defense kept them close in several losses on the season, but throwing strikes against a talented hitting team in the Lynx made them work. Three errors in the field and four walks lead to free bases and 10 hits gave North Linn the win in four innings.
“Grant Behrens was doing his job throwing strikes on the mound, but they started hitting the well,” Driscol said. “We threw TJ for a different look and different curveball hoping to throw North Linn off.”
Union had five hits on the night, yet were not able to string them together in the same inning and found themselves “off stride” offensively against the second-ranked team in Class 2A baseball. Sophomore TJ Freeland continued his strong hitting, going two for three at the plate. Senior Hunter Heitmann hit the lone double for the Knights. The senior class did achieve Union’s first postseason win in 10 years and held their heads high on that success and a 5-7 season.
“These seniors have been an important part of our program for many years and will be missed,” Driscol said. “I feel we have some pieces back for next year along with JV players who will move up. This team has been a joy to coach.”