County Editor
Union played host for postseason wrestling on Saturday for Class 2A Sectionals, riding its lower and middle weights to a championship and qualifying eight wrestlers for next weekend’s Districts.
“We had higher expectations for Sectionals, but we got eight through, and that’s good,” Union head coach Bart Mehlert said. “I felt coming in we could get a few more to Districts. Now we’re looking forward to Tuesday’s Regional Duals.”
Qualifying for Districts on Saturday are Lincoln Mehlert at 113 lbs with a first place finish, Kolten Crawford at 120 lbs with a second place finish, Hunter Worthen at 126 lbs with a second place finish, Lake LeBahn at 132 lbs with a first place finish, Lane Hennings at 138 lbs with a second pace finish, Jack Thomsen at 145 lbs with a first place finish, Stone Schmitz at 152 lbs with a first place finish, and Adam Ahrendsen at 160 lbs with a first place finish.
“Our 113 pounds through 160 pounds knew they had expectations, and all made it through,” Mehlert said. “Seven of them went to state last year, and Lane Henings did a good job. I thought we could maybe have snuck another guy or two in, but that wasn’t the case.”
In their regular season, the Knights went undefeated in NICL conference duals and claimed their first conference tournament championship since 2015.
“Overall, we were as solid as we could have been,” Mehlert said. “We’ve made gains, but missed the Benton Community tournament because of weather. A big mid season test for us. Now we want all eight guys to qualify for state.”
Union will host Regional Duals on Tuesday and compete against South Tama County. The winner between them will face the winner of the Davenport Assumption and Iowa Falls-Alden match.
“Tuesday’s Regional duals are exciting,” Mehlert said. “We are looking to make State Duals this season. We hopefully have a couple of weeks left in our season. This moment is what we train for all season.”