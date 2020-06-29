Vinton-Shellsburg baseball coach Henry Bratten knows his team will get a battle out of neighboring Union each season and Friday evening was no different as the Vikes came up short in a tight 16-14 battle that could have easily gone south fast.
“We knew they're gonna come and compete just like they do every year,” Bratten said. “They're a scrappy team, they put the ball in play, and they force you to beat them.”
The Knights opened with a 10-run inning off seven hits exaggerated by 10 pitching errors from the Vikes in the top of the first. Junior Jacob Carey scored two runs in the inning as seven others scored for the Knights.
“I think guys went up loose in that first inning and we're running the bases aggressively and strung several hits together,” Union coach Robert Driscol said. “It's good to see the kids square things up and get a lot of hits, runs in that inning.”
Even down 10-0 to start off the evening, Bratten remained confident the Vikes could climb back out and assured the players a comeback was possible. It started with two runs in the bottom of the innings from senior Charlie Dudley and junior Brooks Ericson. The Vikes would put up four additional runs in the second and third innings as Union’s bats grew suddenly cold, failing to plate a run across until the top of the fourth. While the Knights settled for a run in each of the next innings, V-S continued to score multiple runs to tie the game at 13 apiece after sixth and no runs in the seventh to send the game into an extra inning.
“It’s confidence in our lineup,” Bratten said. “As we scored those late runs, it was our six, seven, eight hitters that came up to big for us and the confidence was contagious.”
Despite a strong offensive start, the Knights had been unable to put multiple runs together since the first inning. When they needed them the most in the extra inning, Union’s offense got a little help as the Vikes hit a batter with a pitch and walked Carey. Rhett Peters stepped up to bat in three runners and give the Knights a 16-13 lead heading into the bottom. Senior Cameron Karr batted in a runner to put V-S in a position to tie again, yet the Knights held on to their lead for their second win of the season.
“I was glad to see Rhett in that situation because he had been seeing and hitting the ball well this year,” Driscol said. “I knew he put it in play for us and luckily the ball dropped our way. Those three runs held up for us.”
Carey scored four runs for the Knights while Dudley and senior Payton Haefner each scored three runs for the Vikes in the close loss at home.
“Our guys didn’t get intimidated and didn’t give up when we gave up 10 runs in that first inning,” Bratten said. “They gave their best effort and got us back in this game. Unfortunately, we came up a little short at the end, but it proves we can play with anyone no matter what the score is.”
The Vikes also suffered close losses against Maquoketa on Thursday 6-5 and 8-7 and remain winless on the season.
“We came in with great approaches and confidence against Maquoketa too,” Bratten said. “We were up going into the seventh in both games and gave up runs. We have to be able to capitalize in the bottom of the seventh at home in these situations. We showed against Union we can hit through seven innings and have to continue that going forward.”
V-S traveled to Mt. Vernon on Monday and are at Marion on Thursday, at Benton on Friday.